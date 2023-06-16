Arrest made in death of Coos Bay doctor

COOS BAY, Ore. – An arrest has been made in the 2021 killing of a Coos Bay doctor.

Police say Dr. Craig Jackson was murdered in August of 2021.

He worked at the Bay Clinic.

According to the Coos County district attorney, a nationwide arrest warrant was issued for Reina Jackson, Dr. Jackson’s ex-wife.

Police say they believed Jackson was in her home country of Guatemala.

On Wednesday, police say Jackson was arrested by the U.S. Marshall Service in Atlanta when she returned to the country.

Police say she was unaware of the arrest warrant.

She is charged with one count of murder in the second degree and two counts of conspiracy to commit murder in the second degree.

The D.A.’s office says the process to get her back to Coos County could take weeks or months.

