CAL FIRE determines the cause of the Mill Fire

WEED, Calif. – Investigators have officially determined what started a fire that triggered the evacuation of Weed, California last year.

Roseburg Forest Products said in a press release a pile of ash in one of their buildings in northern Weed may have started the Mill Fire on September 2, 2022.

The fire spread to the north, killing two people, injuring three more, and destroying 118 structures in the area. 26 other structures were damaged by the fire, which eventually grew to cover 3,935 acres between Weed and Lake Shastina.

On June 16, 2023, CAL FIRE said investigators determined the fire was caused by mill operations at Roseburg Forest Products’ property.

The Mill Fire investigative report has been forwarded to the Siskiyou County District Attorney’s Office, CAL FIRE said.

No further information was provided.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.