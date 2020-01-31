Howiee’s on Front closing its doors for good

MEDFORD, Ore. – A popular Medford bar is reportedly shutting down.
Late last year, Howiee’s on Front surrendered its liquor license and started the process of selling, according to the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. The bar/restaurant has had several run-ins with the OLCC during 2019.
The OLCC was already investigating this past summer when several employees walked out of the establishment during business hours. During the walkout, customers allegedly went behind the bar and started handing out bottles of alcohol. Security cameras were reportedly deactivated.
The OLCC found a history of serious and persistent problems at Howiee’s. Those problems include lewd and unlawful acts. It also determined Howiee’s staff permitted serving alcoholic beverages “directly into a person’s mouth with a syringe-like device.”
This past December, a post on the business’ Facebook page said Howiee’s will not be closing. They wrote that a new owner was taking over. However, in an update on January 31, 2020, the business posted on their Facebook page, “After over 25 years of business Howiee’s is officially retiring and closing their doors as of today. We are thankful to all of our loyal customers over the years and we are looking forward to what’s to come.”