Huge turnout for Central Point’s Trick or Treat Treasure Hunt

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – Ghouls and goblins took over Pine Street in Central Point for a huge Halloween event.

The Central Point Chamber of Commerce partnered with local businesses to offer this free Halloween celebration, featuring around 30 businesses handing out candy and showing the public what their business is all about.

Organizers say more people showed up than they expected, with multiple businesses having to send people out to buy more candy to keep up with the crowds.

“We are so grateful to be a part of Central Point because the city tries to support its small businesses and for us, it’s a game changer to get new faces walking by our storefront,” said Kimberly Lopez, Owner of Volamos Boutique.

Lopez says there were a lot of new faces coming into her store, and she looks forward to this event every year.

This event was hosted by a business owner in the past but now the Central Point Chamber of Commerce has taken the reins.

It says they plan on hosting this event every year on the Saturday before Halloween.