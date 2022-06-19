Huge turnout for Porch Fest 2022 in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Streets were filled with music from the 3rd Porch Fest on June 18th.

Organizers say this family-friendly, free, community-building event featured around 30-local musicians performing a variety of music genres, on the front porches of historic Grants Pass homes.

The event took place in the Northwest Washington Boulevard area and benefits local youth programs. First time performer at the event had this to say about her experience at Porch Fest.

“It’s nice to see all the families hanging out and listening to the good music. We haven’t performed a lot sense all the COVID stuff so it was really nice to come out and play for people again,” said Natasha Ward.

Organizers say the event was a huge success with hundreds of people from around the region showing up to listen to the music. They say they cannot wait until next year.