Downtown was packed for the biggest Medford Cruise yet

MEDFORD, Ore. – The Medford Cruise Weekend had its big event on June 18th. The 37th annual event kicked off Friday, June 17th with the Poker Chip Fun Run.

And continued the next day with hundreds of cars on display at Fichtner Mainwaring park along with a concert and a raffle. People of all ages were having a blast checking out all kinds of cars throughout history in anticipation of the downtown cruise.

“It is awesome the smiles per mile are just amazing it’s great to see the dads with their kids and everybody just enjoying everything that’s what it’s all about. And I hope everybody has an amazing time and enjoys some amazing cars there’s a lot in this valley to see,” said Lauri Brownson a participant at the car show.

Organizers tell us a record number of cars preregistered for the cruise this year. A portion of the proceeds goes to benefit of youth organizations in southern Oregon. Over its history, the organization has contributed over 530,000-dollars to youth organizations.