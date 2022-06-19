UPDATE: Seven-year-old dies after water rescue near Eagle Point Saturday, JCSO says

EAGLE POINT, Ore — A seven-year-old has died after a water rescue Saturday evening, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Several agencies including the Medford Fire Department, responded to a report of a water rescue near the 700 block of Brownsboro Highway in Eagle Point, around 3:30 p.m.

Jackson County Fire District Three, said two children were swimming near the dam when the seven year old went missing. The first agency responded within five minutes, followed by a diver with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

FD3 said the child was found about 45 minutes later, roughly 200 yards downstream near the Butte Creek Mill.

Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said the child was later taken to the hospital and pronounced dead. JCSO asks people to respect the family’s privacy during this time.

This remains a developing story, and more details will be released as it emerges.