Hugo Road Fire declared a “conflagration”

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Oregon Governor Kate Brown has officially declared the Hugo Road Fire a “conflagration.” This will allow state resources to respond to the wildfire burning in Josephine County.
According to the Oregon Department of Forestry, the grass fire started at about 7:15 p.m. on September 2. It grew to 150 acres within a few hours west of Interstate 5 near exit 66.
After the conflagration was issued, the Oregon State Fire Marshal deployed their Red Incident Management Team along with four structural task forces from Marion, Lane, Linn and Klamath Counties.
The governor’s office said 173 structures were under Level 3 (go) evacuation orders.
“When life and property are at risk, we as a state must do everything we can to support firefighters and the communities they protect,” Governor Brown said. “While Labor Day usually marks the end of summer in Oregon, it doesn’t bring an end to wildfire season. I ask all Oregonians to use the utmost caution when working, traveling and camping throughout the state.”
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Office issued the following evacuation notifications:
- Level 3 (go) – Oxyoke Road from Three Pines Road to Hugo Road, Hugo Road from Oxyoke Road to Three Pines Road, Three Pines Road from Hugo Road to Oxyoke Road, Monterico and all secondary roads off Monterico, Hitching Post Road, Hasis Road, Trevor Lane, Dakota Lane, Templin Avenue and Wilson Land
- Level 2 (be set) – Three Pines Road to Monument Drive, Monument Drive to Interstate 5 at milepost 66 interchange.
An evacuee shelter and animal shelter has been established at the Josephine County Fairgrounds.
For the latest fire information, call 541-474-5305.