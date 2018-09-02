100-acre fire reported near Hugo

Hugo, Ore. – Fire crews are responding to a wildfire Sunday night, on the west side of Interstate 5 near Hugo.
Fire officials said it’s about 125 acres in size. Fire officials also told NBC5 News, the fire began near the 7200-block on Hugo Road.
According to officials, there were active air drops Sunday afternoon, but they had to be stopped because of night fall.
There have been no official evacuations issued by the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office, but some residents said fire crews are knocking on doors to evacuate residents.
According to the Joint Information Center, there are still structural and wildland fire crews in place Sunday night.
Information is limited at this time, stay with NBC5 News for updates as they become available.
