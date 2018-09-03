LAKE COUNTY, Ore. – The Watson Creek Fire burning in Lake County is 95% contained and 58,761 acres.
According to the Northwest Incident Management Team, 363 personnel are still staffing the fire with 6 crews and 19 engines. They’ll continue to monitor the established perimeter with the expectation of unburned fuels combusting within containment lines. Smoldering stumps and roots will likely continue to smoke for several weeks into the future.
Due to the fire’s close proximity to the community of Paisley, firefighters are thanking the town for their welcoming attitude. “We know that having so many of us suddenly descend upon a town can tax the local citizens and resources such as water supplies,” the Northwest Incident Management Team wrote. “Thank you all for working with us and serving us so well.”
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
For information about closures and restrictions in the fire area, visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/fremont-winema/alerts-notices
For further information about the fire, call 541-943-3122