New baseball training program holds baseball tryouts for kids

A new baseball training program, Playball Prospect’s, held a tryout session at U.S. Cellular Park in Medford.
The program is designed to help baseball and softball players improve their skills.
About 30 kids got to practice different drills all taught by former Saint Mary’s Coach Sean Gallagher.
“It’s not luck that makes a great player, it’s hard work and it’s also knowledge. I really believe that kids are only limited by their coaches so I got to put it all out there and that’s what I do,” said Gallagher.
Playball Prospect’s Club Membership is open to any player with the desire to play ball at the highest level and the drive to explore his or her full potential.
To become a club member or to find out more information on the organization, click here.
NBC5 News Multimedia Journalist Rayvan Vares was born and raised in Honolulu, Hawaii. He graduated from Southern Oregon University with a degree in Communication. While attending SOU, he traveled across Asia and studied in Japan. Rayvan loves hearing and reporting great stories.
When he’s not reporting, Rayvan enjoys working out, dancing hula and traveling. Feel free to email with story ideas, or if you just want to say “hi.”