Hundreds involved in Ohio mall fight, despite curfew

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WLWT) — A large fight broke out in a Cincinnati, Ohio area mall Thursday night.
Hundreds of kids scattered outside Northgate Mall after police say a massive fight broke out inside. It happened despite the fact the mall has a curfew that’s supposed to prevent large groups of teens gathering during the evening hours.
At least ten people are facing charges ranging from causing a disturbance to assaulting a police officer.
“They were fighting the police, literally putting their hands, punching the police. There was a woman, the cop had a pellet gun, and she was getting beat up and all the men come running down and then all those kids start jumping on the police officers in there,” Jackie Cella, witness, said.
Colerain Township Police say it happened just before 6 p.m. Frantic calls for help quickly followed.
The 911 call reported the following: “I think a fight just broke out down by the food court. There’s a whole bunch of kids running and screaming in that direction. We’re hiding in a store. They’re unruly. They’re out of control.”
Police say 200 kids didn’t meet up by accident. A kid created this Facebook post, inviting others to Northgate at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Although the mall has a 5 p.m. curfew this week, officers couldn’t keep up with the crowds as they came pouring in.
“When you show up in 30 and 40 at a time you’re in the parking lot and you walk through the doors and you’re one cop what are you gonna do? When you got three or four different entry places,” Jim Love, Colerain Township Police, said.
Police haven’t confirmed any injuries or if weapons were involved.
