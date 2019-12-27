Home
ACCESS to open garden in spring 2020

ACCESS to open garden in spring 2020

Local News Regional Top Stories , , , ,

Courtesy of ACCESS

MEDFORD, Ore. — ACCESS, a local non-profit, announced it will be opening a new garden in spring of 2020.

The garden will be located at the Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinic, or SORCC. While it is still in the planning stages, the non-profit is inviting SORCC clients, veterans and community members to volunteer.

According to Emily Mann, ACCESS, there was previously a garden at the VA in White City. Due to the size of the garden, volunteers were not able to maintain it. It was closed in 2016.

The new garden will be slightly smaller, between a quarter and a third of an acre. Mann says their top priority is accessibility, so the beds will all be raised. Produce will be given to the clients at the VA.

This garden will be one of six already existing gardens in the Rogue Valley funded by ACCESS.

To get involved contact: Emily Mann: (541-841-6487, [email protected]) or Rick Chirrick ([email protected])

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »