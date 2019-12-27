ACCESS to open garden in spring 2020

MEDFORD, Ore. — ACCESS, a local non-profit, announced it will be opening a new garden in spring of 2020.
The garden will be located at the Southern Oregon Rehabilitation Center and Clinic, or SORCC. While it is still in the planning stages, the non-profit is inviting SORCC clients, veterans and community members to volunteer.
According to Emily Mann, ACCESS, there was previously a garden at the VA in White City. Due to the size of the garden, volunteers were not able to maintain it. It was closed in 2016.
The new garden will be slightly smaller, between a quarter and a third of an acre. Mann says their top priority is accessibility, so the beds will all be raised. Produce will be given to the clients at the VA.
This garden will be one of six already existing gardens in the Rogue Valley funded by ACCESS.
To get involved contact: Emily Mann: (541-841-6487, [email protected]) or Rick Chirrick ([email protected])
Anna Weeks is a multimedia journalist for NBC5 News. She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Oregon State University with a degree in Digital Communication Arts and a minor in writing. Previously, she interned with the National Association of Broadcasters at the NAB Show in Las Vegas.
Originally from the Portland area, Anna is excited to explore Southern Oregon. In her free time, she can be found reading, running or watching sports.