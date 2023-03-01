Hundreds of cars towed during Portland snowstorm

“I thought it was ridiculous,” Young said. “I’ve been towed before. I expected $300-$500. $787 is outrageous.”

KGW spoke to another woman who received the same bill from Anderson Towing. Others reached out to KGW via email. They thought their tow bill would be approximately $250—That is what ODOT was suggesting it would be, but instead it was triple that amount.

KGW reached out to Anderson Towing for an explanation, but did not have much luck. A man who answered the phone said they reserved comment at this time and then hung up.

“I just think these tow companies are preying on people in crappy situations and it’s not alright,” Young said.

The city of Portland has a contract with 14 private tow companies and maximum rates are set ahead of time for tows on public property. The price of the bill from the towing company can increase quickly for things like the size of the car, how long the car sits in the tow company lot, when the car is retrieved and more.

Others who abandoned their car are dealing with another issue: thefts and vandalism. KGW spoke to a couple who left their vehicle on West Burnside. When they returned to get it, it was gone. They thought it had been towed, but after several calls, they found there was no record of a tow. They have since filed a stolen vehicle report with police.