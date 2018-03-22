Hundreds of dead cows found on Humboldt County property

Humboldt County, Cal.- A Humboldt County rancher is facing animal cruelty charges after a five month long investigation resulted in the discovery of 250 to 300 dead cows on his property.
On Monday, March 19, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office, in cooperation with nine other agencies, served a search warrant on four northern Humboldt County properties associated with Raymond Frank Christie.
During the service of the warrants, investigators found hundreds of dead cows, some of which Christie is accused of heaping into large piles approximately ten feet high. Some of the cows were laying near an excavator, others were in and near waterways. Investigators say they also found a large number of cows in small or insufficient corrals, many of which were malnourished.
In addition to the cows, Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office says it found dogs being kept in unsanitary conditions without proper water. Humboldt County Animal Control took possession of the dogs, while the California Department of Food and Agriculture took 179 head of cattle. A plan to care for the remaining livestock on Christie’s ranch is still being developed.
Based on the evidence found during the search, Christie is being charged with Animal cruelty, Causing an animal to be cruelly killed, Failure to provide proper care to an animal and Disposal of a carcass within 150 feet of a state waterway.
Christie was booked into the Humboldt County Correctional Facility and his bail was set at $25,000.