Two local schools receive education grants

Jackson County, Ore.- Two southern Oregon schools are receiving grants from the Trail Blazers Foundation and Wells Fargo.
The organizations recently handed out a combined $110,000 in grants to 24 schools throughout Oregon to help support academics, art programs and technology.
Locally, Crater Academy of Health and Public Services in Central point received $2800 to buy audible e-readers, audio books and accessories for special education students. Medford Opportunity School was granted $5100 to buy materials to teach students computer programming, robotics and creative learning.
The amount of each grant was based on the scope and costs associated with the project or program seeking funds.