Hundreds of medical professionals deployed in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. – Hundreds of additional healthcare professionals are being deployed in Central and Southern Oregon.
Governor Kate Brown announced healthcare facilities in hard-hit areas of the state will be bolstered by 500 medical professionals from Jogan Health Solutions, a medical staffing agency contracted with the state.
“The deployment of crisis response teams should provide some welcome relief to our hospitals, particularly in Central and Southern Oregon, that are overwhelmed given the recent surge in hospitalizations among mostly unvaccinated individuals,” said Governor Brown. “The hospital crisis we are facing isn’t just about beds––it’s about having enough trained health care professionals to treat patients. I am so pleased that we will be able to provide these resources to help our hospitals and long-term care facilities meet increased demand and can continue to provide vital health care to Oregonians.”
Care teams will soon support hospitals in Medford, Ashland, Grants Pass, and Roseburg.
“This is a much-needed infusion of qualified medical personnel that can help us get through this critical time in the COVID-19 pandemic,” said OHA Director Patrick Allen. “These crisis teams will be completely re-deployable. We will be working with the Regional Resource Hospitals and Incident Management Team to move hospital crisis teams to other hospitals and long-term care crisis teams to other long-term care facilities, where the need is greatest.”
Medical professionals are pleading for people to get vaccinated, social distance, and wear masks.