Hundreds remember Meadow Boyd

ROGUE RIVER, Ore. — Hundreds gathered in Rogue River Thursday night, coming together to remember the young life that was taken from them.
Meadow Boyd was killed earlier this week while waiting for her bus.
Principal Jamie Wright read some memories and experiences students had with Meadow.
While not everyone there had been able to meet the 8th grader, they came to support her family and show that they aren’t alone.
“It’s a tragedy for our community and I just wanted to support and let her family see that, you know, people support them,” said Connie Williams, there to show support to the family.
After the memorial in the school’s gym, everyone went to the football field where they lit candles and, with permission, let off a single lantern to remember Meadow’s life.