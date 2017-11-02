Expansion to exclusion zone rejected by councilors

MEDFORD, Ore. — The Medford City Council rejected a proposal to expand the downtown exclusion zone.
The current boundaries extend from Bear Creek to Oakdale Avenue and from 6th to 10th Street, the expansion would have included county offices.
Some councilors voiced concern over where they would draw the line at stopping the expansion and wanted to address different ways of solving problems related to behavioral problems downtown.
“It seems like this is something that’s unleashing a pandora’s box of nimbyim and it really doesn’t address any of the core issues that are here,” commented councilwoman Kay Brooks.
People who are cited or arrested for certain crimes within the exclusion zone can be trespassed from it.
Councilors voted down the expansion four to three.