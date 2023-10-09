Hunger Action Month campaign a success

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Hunger Action month is officially over and the Josephine County Food Bank says it was a banner month. In fact, it’s safe to say the community has outdone itself.

According to the food bank director, not only did they exceed their 10,000 pound Hunger Action month goal, but it had over a 1,000% increase in donations compared to last September.

“Well, we’re absolutely overjoyed with our community,” said Josepine Sze from the Josephine County Food Bank. “We went over our grand total by 5,000 pounds, which is absolutely amazing. And I don’t even have words.”

Last year the food bank received 1,200 pounds of food during Hunger Action month, but because of your generosity, this year, they collected over 15,000 pounds, and most of it was fresh produce. And that will create about 12,500 meals.

So a huge thank you to our community and a shout out to our partners Weekend Beer Company for collecting 266 pounds of food, and Appliance and Mower Center for 110 pounds.

