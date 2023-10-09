100th Anniversary of local train robbery and murders

(Photo courtesy Southern Oregon Historical Society)

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The 100-year anniversary of one of the last big train robberies in US history is coming up and it happened right here in the Rogue Valley.

Now the Southern Oregon Historical Society is helping organize a few events to commemorate the lives lost.

Back in 1923, the DeAutremont brothers tried to rob a train and tunnel 13 in Southern Oregon. The plan was botched. After heavy smoke from the dynamite they use prevented them from finding valuables to cover their tracks. They murdered four of the workers on the train.

After being on the run for years, they were captured and given life sentences. On Sunday the Southern Oregon society recognized this event at the Medford Railroad Park.

“What we’re really focusing on for the Centennial is commemorating the lives lost the four men who were on that train that day, and then also the legacy that this event has had in terms of forensic science in the US,” said Anna Sloan from the Southern Oregon Historical Society.

The Historical Society will continue with events commemorating the events on Wednesday, the actual 100 year anniversary, they will first meet at the grave site of one of the victims.

