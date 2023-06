unty

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Eight Klamath Costudents are getting a jump on college through scholarships.

Each of the female students is getting $8,000 to support their academic and career goals.

It’s made possible through the Earl and Jane Ferguson Scholarship Fund of the Oregon Community Foundation.

Since the Earl and Jane Ferguson Scholarship Fund awarded its first scholarships in 1999, the fund has awarded $93,000 to Klamath County students.

