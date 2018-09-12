Home
Hurricane Florence closes in on the Carolinas

Hurricane Florence closes in on the Carolinas

News Top Stories U.S. & World

WILMINGTON, N.C. (NBC News) – Evacuations and last-minute preparations are underway as Hurricane Florence continues to barrel toward the East Coast.

Hundreds of thousands of people from Virginia through the Carolina coast have been ordered to evacuate before the Category 4 storm makes landfall Friday.

Florence is gathering momentum, swirling with top winds of 130 mph.

The potentially catastrophic storm is expected to keep drawing energy from the warm water and may strengthen to a Category 5 hurricane.

Read more: https://nbcnews.to/2MmDVaW

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »