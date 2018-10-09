Hurricane Michael gains strength

MIAMI, Fla. (NBC News) – Thousands are fleeing the Florida coast as Hurricane Michael approaches.
“Let me be clear, Hurricane Michael is a monstrous storm and the forecast keeps getting more dangerous,” Florida Governor Rick Scott warned Tuesday.
The massive storm is now a Category 2 hurricane, with sustained winds of 100 miles an hour. It’s expected to intensify before landfall Wednesday.
Michael is a tripe threat, packing severe winds, driving rains and a potentially devastating storm surge of eight to 12 feet.
“Hurricane Michael is going to be a devastating storm to a part of Florida that hasn’t seen a storm of this magnitude in quite some time,” FEMA’s Jeff Byard warns.
Evacuation orders are in place across the Florida panhandle, and a state of emergency has been declared in more than 100 counties from Alabama through Georgia.
