I-5 intermittent closures for retardant drops

MEDFORD, Ore. – As traffic alert was issued by Medford Police Wednesday morning for Interstate 5. Police say the freeway is being shut down intermittently for retardant drops. Police say there is also a significant traffic back up on arterial routes, as people try to find a way around Highway 99, which remained closed Wednesday morning.

Drivers are urged to find a different route to the east of I-5 or wait until the freeway reopens.

