ICE arrests dropped in 2019 amid border crisis

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials made fewer arrests this year and it’s crediting the attention it gave to the U.S. southern border.
Newly-released data shows ICE arrested around 143,000 people during this fiscal year. That’s ten percent less than the prior year.
This year, ICE diverted resources to assist customs and border protection at the U.S. border with Mexico. It said the move caused a strain in its ability to arrest undocumented immigrants already living in the country.
During the same period, Customs and Border Protection saw a jump in its detentions. It apprehended nearly one million people.
ICE said more than half of the people it deported back to their home country were actually apprehended by the border patrol.