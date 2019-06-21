ICE raids on U.S. cities to begin Sunday

WASHINGTON, D.C (CNN) – Immigrations and Customs Enforcement will start raiding communities in ten major U.S. cities on Sunday.
The move comes after President Trump’s tweet about the operation despite DHS Secretary McAleenan reportedly pushing back on some elements of the plan.
Cities include Atlanta, Baltimore, Chicago, Denver, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New Orleans, New York and San Francisco.
These aren’t expected to be random raids. In February, Ice sent about 2,000 letters to families who had court-ordered removals. Those are the people immigration officers are going after.
Advocacy groups plan to step up in opposition to the raids.