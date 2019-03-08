Iconic Grants Pass shop up for sale

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Hundreds go into Blind George’s News Stand and Ice Cream Shop every week for a taste of their signature popcorn and a newspaper.
The popcorn recipe is so popular, owners have been keeping it a secret since the shop opened its doors in 1922.
Now, the shop’s owner, Jack Smith, says he wants to retire. But that doesn’t mean the shop is closing its doors.
“People will come in and say ‘oh, no your closing…’ and I say, ‘no we are not closing until we have a proper buyer,” said Smith. “We want to reassure everyone it’s going to be Blind George’s.”
Smith says he doesn’t plan to sell the shop to just anyone, but to someone who is a good fit.
The new owner will have to preserve the legacy of the shop and not make any dramatic changes.
He wants to keep the shop as it has been all these years, a piece of history right in the heart of downtown Grants Pass.
