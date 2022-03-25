Iconic old redwood tree destroyed by fire

LAGUNITAS, Calif. (CNN) – California has lost one of its natural landmarks: the “Pioneer Tree,” an iconic 200-foot tall redwood.

Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire that started deep within Samuel P. Taylor State Park Thursday.

By Friday, the centuries-old tree had collapsed into a pile of smoking firewood.

The Marin County Fire Department was able to contain the forest fire damage to a half-acre area.

No injuries were reported, and there was no need to evacuate any of the campers in the state park.