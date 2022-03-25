Manchin says he’ll vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court seat

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Actions by Senator Joe Manchin indicate that Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson will be confirmed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

On Friday, the Democrat and key swing voter from West Virginia released a statement saying he will support Jackson’s nomination to the high court.

Manchin said after meeting with Jackson and considering her record, he determined she is quote “supremely qualified and has the disposition necessary” to be a Supreme Court justice.

If Senate Democrats vote unanimously in Jackson’s favor, they can confirm Jackson without any Republican backing. If the vote is partisan and split and 50-50, Vice President Kamala Harris would then cast the tie-breaking ballot.

A vote has not been scheduled yet.