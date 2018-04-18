Pres. Trump confirms secret meeting with North Korea

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – CIA Director Mike Pompeo made a top-secret trip to North Korea to meet with Kim Jong Un.
The president confirmed the meeting on Twitter Wednesday, writing, “Mike Pompeo met with Kim Jong Un in North Korea last week. Meeting went very smoothly and a good relationship was formed.”
President Trump said Tuesday that U.S. officials are holding direct talks with the North Korean government at “extremely high levels” ahead of his planned meeting with Kim in late May or early June.
But with no Secretary of State and dozens of high-level diplomatic posts empty, critics worry the U.S. may threaten military action.
“I’m very worried that this summit is going to go very badly, and then surrounded by hawks like John Bolton and Mike Pompeo, the president is going to be convinced that diplomacy has failed and the only option left is military action,” said Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut.
No word yet on where Pres. Trump’s meeting with Kim might take place.
