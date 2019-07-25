Illegal firearm found during Siskiyou County traffic stop

FORT JONES, Calif. – A woman was arrested for possessing a firearm that’s illegal in the State of California.
The Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office said early Wednesday morning, deputies stopped a Dodge pickup truck for an equipment violation near Fort Jones. Suspicious circumstances prompted further investigation, and the vehicle was searched.
During the search, deputies found a CZ Scorpion EVO 3 S1 pistol. According to the sheriff’s office, the firearm is “illegal to possess in California under most circumstances.”
CZ USA’s website states on a product page: “Users of the CZ Scorpion EVO 3 S1 Pistol bear the sole responsibility for ensuring their use of the firearm complies with all local, state, and federal firearms laws.”
Deputies said the firearm was seized and the passenger in the pickup truck, 58-year-old Tanya Patricia Jervan, was arrested for “illegal possession of an assault-type firearm and possession of an illegal, high-capacity magazine.” Charges are also pending for possession of an unregistered firearm.
According to the sheriff’s office, Jervan’s residence in Fort Jones was searched, but no additional firearms were found.
Sheriff Jon Lopey said in part, “The alert deputies took a dangerous firearm off the streets. We are continuing the investigation to determine the weapon’s origin and other pertinent factors related to the case.”