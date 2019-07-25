Illegal campfire may have started the Milepost 97 Fire, investigators say

CANYONVILLE, Ore. – A fire burning along Interstate 5 near Canyonville may have been caused by an illegal campfire, a preliminary investigation determined.
The Douglas Forest Protective Association said the Milepost 97 Fire was first reported at about 10:00 p.m. Wednesday. It has since grown to 15 acres in an area where firefighters are dealing with falling trees, rolling rocks and wind.
Crews said they were able to establish a control line around about 25% of the fire. The fire remains highly visible from I-5.
According to the results of a preliminary investigation, the fire is believed to be related to an illegal campfire.
As of 7:30 a.m. Thursday, no homes or structures were threatened.