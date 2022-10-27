Illegal marijuana grow shut down in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Two people were arrested after police raided a Jackson County marijuana grow operation.

Earlier this week, the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Section team, with help from OSP’s SWAT team, served a search warrant at a property in the 18000 block of East Evans Creek Road in Jackson County.

OSP said they found three guns, about 40 illegal marijuana plants, and an estimated 1,000 pounds of marijuana.

“Also recovered at the property were three stolen vehicles, two Utility Terrain Vehicles, and one Toyota pickup,” OSP said. “The stolen vehicles were returned to the registered owners. Additionally, a black bear carcass was recovered, and the information was forwarded to OSP’s Fish and Wildlife Division for investigation.”

According to police, 46-year-old Matthew Connors was arrested along with 36-year-old Gerald Fath.

Connors was charged with unlawful manufacture of marijuana.

Fath was charged with unlawful possession of game, unlawful manufacture of marijuana, and felon in possession of a firearm.

OSP said the investigation is ongoing.