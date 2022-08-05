Illegal marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms found during Jackson County drug raid

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – A Thursday morning warrant was served in Jackson County and uncovered not only illegal marijuana, but processed psilocybin mushrooms.

The Illegal Marijuana Enforcement Team served the warrant at the 10500 block of West Evans Creek Road near Rogue River.

Police say they found over 400 marijuana plants, about 1,000 pounds of processed marijuana and five pounds of psilocybin mushrooms.

The team said this grow site was brought to their attention from several complaints by residents.

$13,000 in code enforcement citations were issued with a potential for $24,000 more in fines.

Police said they’ve identified the suspects and charges are pending per the Jackson County District Attorney’s Office.