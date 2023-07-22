Immediate Evacuations in place for Klamath County Golden Fire

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. – Klamath County issued emergency Level 3 (Go Now!) evacuations for the areas of Bly Mountain from Kodiak Road south to Coyote Road east of Highway 140 due to the Golden Fire. Deputies are currently in the process of evacuating affected residents.

The Golden fire is currently burning in private and BLM land about 11 miles north of Bonanza.

Highway 140 is closed east of Klamath Falls. ODOT says this could be an extended closure.

The Golden Fire is currently 200 acres with no containment. Oregon Department of Forestry says the fire is rapidly spreading to the east. There are multiple air, structural, and wildland resources working on the fire with more on the way.

Klamath County Fire District 3 says it has been battling the Golden Fire since around 1 p.m. Saturday. Firefighters say there are currently structures threatened by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

