USPS workers picket against consolidation in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – Local USPS workers were rallying Saturday about a possible change that they say would have a huge impact on mail service in Southern Oregon.

The USPS is reviewing its Medford and Eugene processing centers this month.

The USPS said it’s conducting a feasibility study in an effort to modernize the postal processing system, which could determine whether or not to cease operations in the cities.

“We are facing a critical challenge in the Rogue Valley right now as we face the potential consolidation of our mail processing operations. We are out here today to provide information to the public in the hope that they will join us in the stand against this consolidation,” said Jeremy Schilling, President of the American Postal Workers Union Local 342.

Jeremy Schilling said they were told about the possible changes last week. He said the change would send all outgoing mail from Medford to Portland for processing, eliminating many local jobs, and causing mail delays of up to one to three days.

“There will be people moving they will be transferring out of the valley because there are not enough other postal jobs to transfer too directly around here,” said Brian Finch, USPS Clerk.

Postal Workers worry these delays could impact important events like elections and important items like medication.

“We deliver packages we deliver people pills, more than just first-class letters,” said Finch.

Schilling said the feasibility study will last two months, but he believes the decision has already been made.

“The study is a farce because they have already decided that they are going to go through with this consolidation the postal supervisors association leaked out a memo that showed that they planned to complete this, February 24,” said Schilling.