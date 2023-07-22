Barbie Land comes to Tinseltown in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – This weekend is already shaping up to be one of the biggest movie weekends of the year.

The Barbie movie and Oppenheimer, both opened this weekend. Barbie Land came to Tinseltown in Medford Friday night, nearly selling out every one of its 28 showings.

Many moviegoers spent all day at the theater to watch both blockbusters back-to-back. But Barbie dropped the bomb on Oppenheimer, as the clear favorite of the night, with people showing up in droves to see the film dressed as Barbie and Ken.

The National Association of Theater Owners is projecting more than 200,000 moviegoers, will attend same-day viewings at theaters across North America this weekend. If Friday night was anything to go by, these movies are on track to meet that projection.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.