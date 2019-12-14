Impeachment moves forward

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – The House Judiciary Committee has passed two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.
The articles charging the president with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
Democrats say they have presented overwhelming evidence the president pressured Ukraine to investigate political rival Joe Biden while delaying military aid and obstructing the Congressional investigation.
“He betrayed the nation. He moved us toward corrupt elections and he abused his power,” Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee said after the vote.
The months-long investigation is expected to end next week in a climactic vote on the House floor, with lawmakers deciding whether President Trump becomes the third president in history to be impeached.
The president said after the vote he’s looking ahead to a Republican-run Senate trial, during which majority leader Mitch McConnell promises he’ll coordinate closely with the White House.
“There’s no chance the President is going to be removed from office,” McConnell said Thursday.
