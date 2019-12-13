OSU gets new president

CORVALLIS, Ore. – Louisiana State University is looking for a new president after F. King Alexander was appointed Friday to lead Oregon State University.
Oregon State’s board of trustees announced their decision to hire Alexander in a special meeting, confirming that Alexander was leaving the LSU job he’s held for more than six years.
He’ll start his new position in Corvallis, overseeing a university with 32,000 students, on July 1st.
Oregon State officials described Alexander as a strong leader who helped diversify LSU’s student enrollment and advocated nationally for college affordability and research institutions.
Alexander will succeed Ed Ray, who announced his retirement from the Oregon State job earlier this year.
Ray is leaving the position at the end of June after 17 years as president but will continue in a teaching role at the university.