Improving early education, parents encouraged to share

MEDFORD, Ore.– Several parents in Medford gathered for a state-wide assessment Thursday night to answer questions about child care and early education in Oregon.
The listening session is part of a group of sessions being held across the state by the Oregon Social Learning Center – part of a larger grant with the Oregon Early Learning Division.
The group partnered with local non-profit Bridging Communities to hear from parents of young children with intellectual disabilities. However, the group is hoping to hear from a variety of groups to better understand the needs and support for young children and preschoolers.
The non-profit says it’s difficult for these children to get the same access to early-learning opportunities.
“It can be scary, it’s scary for everybody,” said Tara Stoll, family network facilitator with Bridging Communities. “But we’re all here as a community together and we really need to find a way to support these families in the community and being with their peers in preschool.”
The OSLC is hoping to collect the information from these sessions to help provide new policies or initiatives at the state level. It’s asking for parents with children birth to five years to call them if they can’t make one of the sessions so they can get more info on what holes need filling in the early education for these children.
That number is 541-485-2711. Caregivers are also encouraged to call.
