Phoenix Community Kitchen celebrates 10 years of free dinners

PHOENIX, Ore.– Local volunteers celebrated a decade of serving free meals to the community with a spaghetti dinner Thursday night marking how the very first Phoenix community meal began.
Ten years ago the Phoenix Community Kitchen started providing dinners twice a month for anyone who wished to join. Held at the First Presbyterian Church near downtown Phoenix, a variety of dinners have been served. From Italian to Asian, stews to salads, the menu of what to cook every meal is packed with options.
According to Carolyna Marshall, a volunteer coordinator with the kitchen, about 200 people on average come to the events to enjoy a home-cooked meal. But it’s beyond the food that means the most.
“To find community in a more intimate way cause not a lot of us sit down and eat dinner with your community and we do,” said Marshall. “We get to sit with each other and get to know each other a little more intimately. It’s fantastic.”
The community kitchen believes this event can be brought to any city or town to help bring their communities together. Marshal hopes more events like this are adopted in other areas to help provide an outlet for the community to enjoy.
The kitchen is always looking for new volunteers and donations to help pay for supplies. If you would like to donate or learn about volunteering, you can call Marshall at 541-543-6874 and let her know how you would like to help.
NBC5 News Reporter Miles Furuichi graduated from Chapman University with degrees in English and Journalism. He received post graduate experience in Los Angeles in photojournalism and commercial photography. He also spent time in Dublin, Ireland working in print journalism and advertising.
Miles is a Rogue Valley native, raised in Ashland. He enjoys hiking, mountain biking and photography.