Inauguration security gets massive boost after historic impeachment

The president, impeached Wednesday for a historic second time over a charge of incitement of insurrection, is now calling for calm.
“All of us can choose by our actions to rise above the rancor,” he said, “and find common ground and shared purpose.”
The Senate trial is likely to be a cloud over President-elect Joe Biden’s first days in office. But in a statement Wednesday, Biden said in part: “I hope that the Senate leadership will find a way to deal with their Constitutional responsibilities on impeachment while also working on the other urgent business of this nation.”
This comes as security concerns are growing over the threat of possible violence ahead of next week’s inauguration
Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR) commented, “This is a mega assault on our Constitution.”
In preparation, more than 20,000 National Guard troops are expected in Washington.
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser is urging people not to come to the Capitol and wants to put public gatherings on hold. “We know that is the right choice and the best way to keep everyone safe,” she said.
Federal law enforcement has arrested more than 30 people on charges related to the insurrection, as Democratic members of Congress are calling for investigations into some of their colleagues who they allege may have helped the rioters
Representative Ted Lieu (D-CA) said, “If any member of Congress incited the insurrection or gave inside information, the FBI should investigate them.”
Ali Alexander, a right-wing conspiracy theorist who led one of the “stop the steal” groups, claimed in a video that he planned the rally with three GOP lawmakers. A spokesman for one of those congressmen, Representative Andy Biggs (R-AZ), denies he ever met or worked with Alexander.