Independence Day parades across Southern Oregon

SOUTHERN OREGON- Oregonians are getting ready to celebrate the Fourth of July with fun, festivities, and of course, parades.

“I encourage people to come join us and to be supportive and respectful of everybody else,” said Ashland police chief Tighe O’Meara. “We can all have a great time and celebrate the country’s birthday.”

The cities of Ashland, Eagle Point, Central Point, and Klamath Falls will all be hosting Fourth of July parades at different parts of the day’s celebrations.

Central Point’s parade begins at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday followed by the Freedomfest at Pfaff Park at 10:30 a.m.

Ashland’s Independence Day parade is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. but people can expect to see road closures from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. Parade watchers are asked to not put out chairs or reserve spots until 6 a.m. Monday. Only blue painter’s tape may be used on the public sidewalks.

The Klamath Falls parade also begins at 10 a.m. on Main Street. After the parade, there will be a community festival and fireworks in Veterans Park.

In Eagle Point, the parade will start at 11 a.m. at Eagle Point High School’s parking lot on Main Street. But the Fourth of July festivities in Eagle Point begin long before the parade with a patriotic fun run and vendor fair along Main Street.

