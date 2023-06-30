4 black-market cannabis grows searched in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – Detectives with the illegal marijuana enforcement team, or “IMET,” served search warrants at four black-market cannabis grows last month.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, they have no reason to believe these operations are connected.

Detectives seized more than 11,000 from the four searches.

Those warrants were served at properties in Ashland, Jacksonville and two in rural Rogue River. Those were on different blocks of East Evans Creek Road.

