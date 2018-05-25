Indiana school shooting: student speaks

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WXIN/CNN) – A Noblesville, Indiana school is the latest in the epidemic of school violence.
Friday morning, police say a student asked permission to leave class and he returned with two handguns.
Another student says he and other kids barricaded themselves in a classroom for protection.
He talked to WXIN’s Alexa Green about the scary situation.
Unidentified student:
“Super scary! It was a, we just hid, we were quiet, muffled crying, I held my hands with one of my friends , saying ‘we’re gonna be all right, it’s gonna be okay.”
Reporter: “We talked about this before, buy you guys barricaded the door with desks, with chairs?”
Unidentified student:
“Yes, some of us threw backpacks art the barricade, we armed ourselves with I-pads, staples, stuff like that.”
Reporter: ‘What were you hearing going on while you were kind of hiding inside your classroom?”
Unidentified student:
“People running, people stomping, I’m assuming it was police officers, we heard them talking, I couldn’t really hear what they were saying, though, it was just very tough to hear.”
Reporter: “And you said what was interesting and stuck out to me, they made those announcements over the intercom and you knew exactly what color code, what it meant, meant, right?
“Yes, Yellow means there is a person who looks suspicious, orange is ‘you can’t go outside, you can’t exit the room, be prepared,’ code red means ‘hide.'”
Reporter: “And you heard that code red today?”
Unidentified Student:
“Yes. Again, it’s very tough hearing what I heard in the room, people tenting each other ‘I love you man’, and ‘we will be okay.'”
Reporter: “And you were eventually able to reach out to your mom, what did you say to her?”
Unidentified Student:
“I love you and I won’t leave you.”
Officials say three people were injured at the Noblesville Middle School.
A male student suspected of opening fire was arrested.
Police don’t know yet what his motive was or where his guns came from.