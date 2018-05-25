Home
Shark bite survivor: “It kept chomping!”

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCBD) – 10-year-old Trey de Boer and his family visit South Carolina’s Isle of Palms from Chicago every year, but this year’s trip will be unforgettable.

“It was a total shock that I got bit by a shark,” Trey said.

Trey said on Monday, he was about waist deep in the ocean boogie boarding while his family was a few yards away.

“I had just caught a wave, so I got off my boogie board and had a small pinch at my foot. I thought it was just a crab, so I kicked it a little bit, and then it kept chomping two or three times,” he said.

Then, Trey said he saw the fin.

“I kicked it off, and I saw the dorsal fin and the tail. So, I yelled for help,” Trey said.

“When Trey started screaming, I thought, ‘oh, he’s gotten stung by a jellyfish,’” said Trey’s mother, Christal.

