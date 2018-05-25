Shark bite survivor: “It kept chomping!”

“It was a total shock that I got bit by a shark,” Trey said.
Trey said on Monday, he was about waist deep in the ocean boogie boarding while his family was a few yards away.
“I had just caught a wave, so I got off my boogie board and had a small pinch at my foot. I thought it was just a crab, so I kicked it a little bit, and then it kept chomping two or three times,” he said.
Then, Trey said he saw the fin.
“I kicked it off, and I saw the dorsal fin and the tail. So, I yelled for help,” Trey said.
“When Trey started screaming, I thought, ‘oh, he’s gotten stung by a jellyfish,’” said Trey’s mother, Christal.
Read more: http://bit.ly/2KTTGWA