Indoor shelter at the Expo shutting down

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Red Cross is ramping down indoor sheltering operations at the Jackson County Expo.
Emergency shelters were opened at the Expo in Central Point and at Phoenix Elementary School after the Almeda and South Obenchain Fires caused evacuations in the area. However, the shelters were never meant to be permanent.
On October 6, the Jackson County Emergency Operations Center announced that fire victims seeking shelter will instead be housed in a variety of local hotels.
Red Cross workers are reportedly working with current shelter residents to help them plan for the future and make housing arrangements in partnership with county officials and community organizations.
Red Cross-managed RV camping at the Expo will remain open.
Anyone who needs help from the Red Cross can call 1-800-REDCROSS or visit http://www.redcross.org