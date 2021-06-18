Information sought about Grants Pass shooting

GRANTS PASS, Ore. – Police are trying to track down any witnesses to a shooting incident in Grants Pass.
The Grants Pass Department of Public Safety said at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday, June 11, there was a report of multiple shots fired in the 200 block of Grandview Avenue.
When officers arrived at the scene, the suspect was gone. There were no reported injuries.
According to GPDPS, the investigation is in the early stages and detectives are working to follow up on any leads. Anyone who may have been in southeast Grants Pass at the time of the shooting, or anyone with more information, is asked to call Detective Shali Marshall at 541-450-6260.
Grants Pass police said recent shooting incidents have the highest priority for investigators.