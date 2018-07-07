Injured Klamathon Fire firefighter; “his spirits are high”, CAL FIRE says

SISKIYOU COUNTY, CALIF. — A Klamathon Fire firefighter is being treated for severe burns at a California Hospital. Brandon Feller was actively fighting the flames in Siskiyou County on July 5th, when his engine was burned over, and he sustained severe burns to his face.
According to a GoFundMe page set-up to support Feller, “Brandon was flown to UC Davis ICU Burn Center. He has been admitted here since the incident. He is recovering well, considering the injuries. The medical team has been incredible and amazed by the rate of recovery Brandon is making. CalFire has been nothing but amazing and supportive and we are overwhelmed by the brotherhood and support services they have provided.
Brandon’s recovery will limit his ability to return to his normal overtime schedule this fire season. As a firefighter, overtime is where he makes a significant amount of his income. My goal is to help raise funds for Brandon to assist him with personal expenses and bills to cover the year. His income will be significantly affected by this incident and any support will help. We are grateful for all the love and well wishes being sent this way.”
During a community meeting in Yreka Saturday night, CAL FIRE told residents Feller’s “spirits are high”, and says doctors have reported he is doing exceptionally well considering his injuries.
If you would like to help Feller, you can make a donation HERE.
